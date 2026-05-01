Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.21 Million in Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. $ALH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Alliance Laundry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter worth about $14,951,000.

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Alliance Laundry Stock Performance

Shares of ALH stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.79.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.12 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alliance Laundry from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Laundry from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alliance Laundry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry Profile

Alliance Laundry Systems NYSE: ALH is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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