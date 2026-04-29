Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,296 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 20,054 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 58.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CALM stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $666.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cal-Maine Foods's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cal-Maine Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cal-Maine Foods wasn't on the list.

While Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here