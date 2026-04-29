Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 37,108 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,947 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.31% of Ziff Davis worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,549 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Zacks Research raised Ziff Davis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Ziff Davis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.13.

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Ziff Davis Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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