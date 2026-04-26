Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,139 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,205 shares of the company's stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 72,703 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the company's stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $143.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1%

Encompass Health stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is 13.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,094.80. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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