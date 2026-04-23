Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 18,907 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,982 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,907 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $59,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.3%

AME stock opened at $230.48 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

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