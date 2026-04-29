Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,322 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,298 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the construction company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the construction company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 868 shares of the construction company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

Trending Headlines about Armstrong World Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Armstrong World Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 sales, EBITDA and free‑cash‑flow targets and said it expects 10%–14% adjusted EPS growth, which supports the longer‑term earnings outlook. Read More.

Management reaffirmed 2026 sales, EBITDA and free‑cash‑flow targets and said it expects 10%–14% adjusted EPS growth, which supports the longer‑term earnings outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 net sales rose 7.1% year‑over‑year, driven by Mineral Fiber AUV and double‑digit growth in Architectural Specialties, indicating healthy end‑market demand. Read More.

Q1 net sales rose 7.1% year‑over‑year, driven by Mineral Fiber AUV and double‑digit growth in Architectural Specialties, indicating healthy end‑market demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line with expectations ($409.90M vs $409.86M), so topline performance was not the primary cause of the move — the miss was on EPS. Read More.

Revenue was essentially in line with expectations ($409.90M vs $409.86M), so topline performance was not the primary cause of the move — the miss was on EPS. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company posted its earnings presentation and the full earnings‑call transcript (useful for investors assessing margin drivers, cost items and buyback/capex commentary). Read More. | Read More.

The company posted its earnings presentation and the full earnings‑call transcript (useful for investors assessing margin drivers, cost items and buyback/capex commentary). Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed Street estimates ($1.69 actual vs $1.82 consensus), a clear near‑term catalyst for selling pressure as investors penalize the earnings miss despite solid revenue. Read More.

Q1 EPS missed Street estimates ($1.69 actual vs $1.82 consensus), a clear near‑term catalyst for selling pressure as investors penalize the earnings miss despite solid revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been sharp — headlines describe shares "getting obliterated" — reflecting investor disappointment that EPS missed and that revenue guidance commentary may be slightly conservative relative to some expectations. Read More.

Market reaction has been sharp — headlines describe shares "getting obliterated" — reflecting investor disappointment that EPS missed and that revenue guidance commentary may be slightly conservative relative to some expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Although FY EPS guidance (8.15–8.45) overlaps consensus (~8.31), the midpoint is marginally below some expectations and the company’s revenue range wording left investors cautious, contributing to the downside. Read More.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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