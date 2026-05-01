Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.17% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $2,177,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $10,912,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $12,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in RealReal by 501.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company's stock.

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RealReal Stock Up 1.0%

REAL stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.81. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RealReal

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,301,397.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,390.88. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 51,585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $479,224.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,179,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,955,762.03. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,619. Insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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