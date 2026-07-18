Universal Display Corporation $OLED Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,776 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,077 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Universal Display worth $53,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Display by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $102,846,000 after acquiring an additional 408,315 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,914,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Display by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,787 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 324,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 489.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 386,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 321,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company's stock.

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Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $154.07.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.37). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 34.08%.The business had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Universal Display's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Universal Display's dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.60.

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Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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