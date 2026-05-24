Universal Display Corporation $OLED Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.41% of Universal Display worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 104.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.23 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 34.08%.The company's revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Universal Display's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Key Universal Display News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: A valuation update highlighted that Universal Display shares trade well below estimated intrinsic value, suggesting potential upside if fundamentals stabilize. A Look at Universal Display Corp (OLED) After 3.5% Gain -- GF Value $152.58 vs Price $90.69

A valuation update highlighted that Universal Display shares trade well below estimated intrinsic value, suggesting potential upside if fundamentals stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Universal Display’s stock has been recovering from recent weakness, but it remains well below its 200-day moving average, indicating the longer-term trend is still soft.

Universal Display’s stock has been recovering from recent weakness, but it remains well below its 200-day moving average, indicating the longer-term trend is still soft. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.04 from $1.13, implying near-term earnings pressure.

Zacks Research reduced its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.04 from $1.13, implying near-term earnings pressure. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered Q3 2026 EPS to $1.11 from $1.22 and Q4 2026 EPS to $1.25 from $1.36, signaling a weaker forward earnings trajectory.

The firm also lowered Q3 2026 EPS to $1.11 from $1.22 and Q4 2026 EPS to $1.25 from $1.36, signaling a weaker forward earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Longer-dated estimates were also trimmed, including FY2027 EPS to $4.96 from $5.43 and FY2028 EPS to $5.58 from $5.87, while Zacks maintained a Strong Sell rating.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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