Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,100 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Universal Health Services worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $213.73.

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Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of UHS opened at $151.31 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.08 and a 12 month high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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