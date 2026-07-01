Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 1,534.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,877 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the company's stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company's stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company's stock.

Get UTI alerts: Sign Up

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 94,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $3,912,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 335,715 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,601. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,566.76. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock worth $128,998,420. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Technical Institute, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Technical Institute wasn't on the list.

While Universal Technical Institute currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here