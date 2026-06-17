Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 253.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,252 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 315,006 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Universal Technical Institute worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,428 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company's stock.

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Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,566.76. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 971,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,217,616. This represents a 75.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,018,500 shares of company stock worth $124,904,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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