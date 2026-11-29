Praetorian PR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute comprises 18.2% of Praetorian PR LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Praetorian PR LLC owned about 4.54% of Universal Technical Institute worth $46,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,352,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $6,348,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 617,398 shares of the company's stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,196 shares of the company's stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company's stock.

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Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $235.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Universal Technical Institute from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) is a provider of career-focused postsecondary education and training. Founded in 1965, the company prepares students for careers in transportation, skilled trades and health care through campus-based and online programs. UTI's transportation and skilled-trades programs cover areas such as automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technology, welding, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and robotics and automation. Programs are offered through brands including Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute and MIAT College of Technology.

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