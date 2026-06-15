University of Illinois Foundation Acquires New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000. NU makes up 1.8% of University of Illinois Foundation's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in NU by 14,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in NU by 5,448.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut NU from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

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NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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