University of Illinois Foundation Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

University of Illinois Foundation raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,848 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for 4.0% of University of Illinois Foundation's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. University of Illinois Foundation owned 0.21% of Shift4 Payments worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,869,000 after acquiring an additional 621,797 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,612,000 after acquiring an additional 745,650 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,655,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,246,000 after acquiring an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 193,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,787,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,677,920.30. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Shift4 Payments from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.19.

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Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE FOUR opened at $41.23 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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