University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 378.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $320.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $289.86 and a 12-month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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