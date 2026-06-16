University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Corning were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 116,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $186.54 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $177.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,561. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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