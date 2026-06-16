University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after buying an additional 7,837,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after buying an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after buying an additional 4,588,601 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here