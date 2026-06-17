University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 12,377 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,377 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Czech National Bank raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Evercore increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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