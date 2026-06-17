University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $190.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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