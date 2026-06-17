University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $66,256,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $48,795,000. Tenzing Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,122.47 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,016.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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