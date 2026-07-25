UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 21,911 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,495 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,630 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 567,966 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 7,143 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminvest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $227,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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