UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $10.98 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $664.52. The stock had a trading volume of 581,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,751. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $645.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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