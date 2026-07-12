UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $14.91 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,191 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the company's stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 469.1% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 221,141 shares of the company's stock worth $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,414 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.91. The company had a trading volume of 626,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,537. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $257.35 and a twelve month high of $379.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $302.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

See Also

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