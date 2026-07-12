UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $6.21 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,495 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Trust Co grew its holdings in Zoetis by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 118,072 shares of the company's stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,537 shares of the company's stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the company's stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 55.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,063,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,720,000 after purchasing an additional 739,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $75.49. 5,157,373 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.46.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles.

No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Schall, Howard G. Smith, and Bernstein Liebhard, are urging investors who bought ZTS shares during the class period to contact them before the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Schall, Howard G. Smith, and Bernstein Liebhard, are urging investors who bought ZTS shares during the class period to contact them before the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: A class action lawsuit has been filed against Zoetis and certain officers, with allegations of material misstatements and/or omissions tied to product adoption, which may increase legal costs and pressure the stock. Article Title

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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