UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 148.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,627.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $24.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,254.81. 212,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,280.16. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $870.01 and a twelve month high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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