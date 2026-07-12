UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 24,535 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $12.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $979.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,541,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $923.27 and its 200 day moving average is $578.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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