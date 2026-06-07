Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,571 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Upbound Group worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,132,443 shares of the company's stock worth $125,246,000 after purchasing an additional 231,293 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,532,951 shares of the company's stock worth $59,854,000 after purchasing an additional 491,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,874 shares of the company's stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 965,270 shares of the company's stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 390,331 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 783,997 shares of the company's stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $31.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,205.89. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 94,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,844.40. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $28.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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