Ur Energy Inc $URG is Segra Capital Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Free Report) TSE: URE by 159,828.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,286 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,598,286 shares during the quarter. Ur Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Segra Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Segra Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Ur Energy worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ur Energy by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ur Energy by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ur Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,704 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Ur Energy by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URG. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.30 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Northland Securities set a $2.35 price objective on Ur Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ur Energy

Ur Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $480.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.91. Ur Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Ur Energy had a negative return on equity of 98.81% and a negative net margin of 298.18%.The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Ur Energy Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.‐based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company's core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company's flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

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