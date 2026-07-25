Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Stake Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,005 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 124,440 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Uranium Energy worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Uranium Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Uranium Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 79,847 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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