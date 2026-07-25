Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Stake Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Uranium Energy logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,005 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 124,440 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Uranium Energy worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Uranium Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Uranium Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 79,847 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Uranium Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Uranium Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uranium Energy wasn't on the list.

While Uranium Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines