State Street Corp decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759,692 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 2,593,280 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.22% of Urban Outfitters worth $210,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 25.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 676,398 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $53,280,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $43,450,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,414,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 211.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 428,227 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 290,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Urban Outfitters

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Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,700 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $460,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,332.25. The trade was a 33.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $460,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 489,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,075,697.80. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,200 shares of company stock worth $1,622,000. Insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.83.

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Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer that sells apparel, accessories, footwear, home furnishings, beauty products, and gifts. Its brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, and Terrain, which offers home and garden products. The company also operates Nuuly, a clothing rental service, and sells selected products through wholesale channels. Its stores and digital platforms serve customers primarily in North America and Europe. Founded in 1970 in Philadelphia, Urban Outfitters began as a store serving college-age customers.

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