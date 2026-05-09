Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,279 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Urban Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 599,071 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $187,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,025,228 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $635,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s recent earnings strength continues to drive optimism, with analysts raising price targets and earnings estimates after a strong Q1 beat that showed faster growth in Search, Cloud, and YouTube. Investors are also reacting to broad bullish coverage and high-profile holders adding to GOOG exposure.

Alphabet’s recent earnings strength continues to drive optimism, with analysts raising price targets and earnings estimates after a strong Q1 beat that showed faster growth in Search, Cloud, and YouTube. Investors are also reacting to broad bullish coverage and high-profile holders adding to GOOG exposure. Positive Sentiment: Google is expanding its AI monetization tools, unveiling AI-powered Search and Shopping bidding/budgeting features that could make ad spending more efficient and support ad revenue growth. Article: Google AI Automates Ad Bidding and Budget Pacing

Google is expanding its AI monetization tools, unveiling AI-powered Search and Shopping bidding/budgeting features that could make ad spending more efficient and support ad revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is also leaning into AI and consumer hardware, with new Fitbit Air and AI health-coach launches, plus continued work on smart glasses and broader agentic AI products. These developments reinforce the view that Google is becoming a major AI platform across ads, devices, and subscriptions.

Alphabet is also leaning into AI and consumer hardware, with new Fitbit Air and AI health-coach launches, plus continued work on smart glasses and broader agentic AI products. These developments reinforce the view that Google is becoming a major AI platform across ads, devices, and subscriptions. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports point to continued institutional interest and analyst support, including fund additions and upgraded target prices, but these are largely reinforcement signals rather than immediate catalysts.

Several reports point to continued institutional interest and analyst support, including fund additions and upgraded target prices, but these are largely reinforcement signals rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory overhang remains a concern after Google was given more time to address EU antitrust issues, and a new UK lawsuit over online display ads adds another legal challenge. Article: Google has bit more time to address concerns in EU investigation, EU Commission says

Regulatory overhang remains a concern after Google was given more time to address EU antitrust issues, and a new UK lawsuit over online display ads adds another legal challenge. Negative Sentiment: Google also settled a racial discrimination lawsuit for $50 million, which removes some uncertainty but highlights ongoing reputational and legal risks tied to employment practices. Article: Google settles racial discrimination lawsuit for $50 million

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $397.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.83 and a 12-month high of $398.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.19 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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