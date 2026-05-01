US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,407 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Talen Energy worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Amundi bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Talen Energy Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $372.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $339.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.54. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $451.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $479.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $457.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Talen Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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