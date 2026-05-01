US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065,996 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 37,915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Intel were worth $76,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Intel reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and gave an upbeat outlook for servers and AI workloads, which investors interpreted as validation that Intel is finally capturing meaningful AI infrastructure spend. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations: Intel reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and gave an upbeat outlook for servers and AI workloads, which investors interpreted as validation that Intel is finally capturing meaningful AI infrastructure spend. Positive Sentiment: AI demand narrative broadened beyond GPUs: Analysts and market pieces are framing Intel CPUs as a growing and necessary layer for agentic/enterprise AI, shifting some infrastructure spend toward CPUs and helping re-rate Intel. This is a primary bullish driver behind recent buying. Article Title

AI demand narrative broadened beyond GPUs: Analysts and market pieces are framing Intel CPUs as a growing and necessary layer for agentic/enterprise AI, shifting some infrastructure spend toward CPUs and helping re-rate Intel. This is a primary bullish driver behind recent buying. Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst upgrades and estimate hikes: Several shops have raised earnings forecasts and ratings after the quarter (examples include Northland, Erste and some boutique brokers), which amplifies buy-side conviction and supports higher price targets. Article Title

Fresh analyst upgrades and estimate hikes: Several shops have raised earnings forecasts and ratings after the quarter (examples include Northland, Erste and some boutique brokers), which amplifies buy-side conviction and supports higher price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Historic rally context — record month and valuation spotlight: Intel’s April rally was one of the largest in its history, drawing attention from both momentum traders and longer-term investors; that volume can accelerate moves in either direction. Article Title

Historic rally context — record month and valuation spotlight: Intel’s April rally was one of the largest in its history, drawing attention from both momentum traders and longer-term investors; that volume can accelerate moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Options market is pricing big swings: Traders are positioning for more than ~23% moves into summer (wide implied vol), reflecting increased uncertainty despite the bullish narrative. That raises trading volatility even as fundamentals improve. Article Title

Options market is pricing big swings: Traders are positioning for more than ~23% moves into summer (wide implied vol), reflecting increased uncertainty despite the bullish narrative. That raises trading volatility even as fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and profit‑taking risk: Intel’s market cap hit record levels and some outlets warn the rally may have outpaced fundamentals, prompting caution among value investors and potential selling if growth disappoints. Article Title

Valuation concerns and profit‑taking risk: Intel’s market cap hit record levels and some outlets warn the rally may have outpaced fundamentals, prompting caution among value investors and potential selling if growth disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Leadership churn and operational risks: A recent departure in the accounting/finance team and ongoing supply/competition issues (AMD/TSMC) are cited as execution risks that could cap upside if they resurface. Article Title

Leadership churn and operational risks: A recent departure in the accounting/finance team and ongoing supply/competition issues (AMD/TSMC) are cited as execution risks that could cap upside if they resurface. Negative Sentiment: Hype and short‑term consolidation: Commentators note the excitement may be “overdone” in the near term, meaning any small miss or rotation out of megacap semiconductors could pressure the stock. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.86 billion, a PE ratio of -152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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