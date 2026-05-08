US Bancorp DE Has $435.63 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Broadcom were worth $435,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $412.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.89 and a 200-day moving average of $351.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.69 and a 52-week high of $437.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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