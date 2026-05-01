US Bancorp DE Has $66.38 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,558 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $66,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10,288.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock worth $273,624,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock worth $499,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 136.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,213 shares of the company's stock worth $341,038,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,084.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $919.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.21. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.47 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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