US Bancorp DE Sells 15,194 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $281,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:CAT opened at $810.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $744.25 and a 200 day moving average of $653.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $845.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.97. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $767.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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