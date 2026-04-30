US Bancorp DE Sells 31,592 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,629 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 31,592 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Home Depot worth $469,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $322.81 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $344.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.57. The stock has a market cap of $321.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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