US Bancorp DE Sells 70,045 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,504 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 70,045 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $119,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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