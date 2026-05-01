U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,262 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $71,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,749,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $84,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,162,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 757.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $74 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying ~30% upside versus the current level; analyst optimism on earnings/dividends and multiple expansion supports buying interest. Oppenheimer PT Raise

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $74 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying ~30% upside versus the current level; analyst optimism on earnings/dividends and multiple expansion supports buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlighting USB as an attractive dividend stock are drawing income-focused investors; coverage reiterates a solid yield, payout history and durable earnings, which can lift demand for the shares. Yahoo Dividend Article Zacks Dividend Article

Multiple recent articles highlighting USB as an attractive dividend stock are drawing income-focused investors; coverage reiterates a solid yield, payout history and durable earnings, which can lift demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Cognizant pre-leased 650,000 sq ft in Chennai to establish a Global Capability Center for U.S. Bancorp — a sign USB is investing in scalable operating platforms and cost-efficient back-office capacity, which can support margin improvement over time. Cognizant Pre-lease

Cognizant pre-leased 650,000 sq ft in Chennai to establish a Global Capability Center for U.S. Bancorp — a sign USB is investing in scalable operating platforms and cost-efficient back-office capacity, which can support margin improvement over time. Neutral Sentiment: Versana closed a $43M funding round led by BNP Paribas with several banks, including U.S. Bancorp, making a follow-on investment — strategic fintech participation signals partnership activity but likely has limited near‑term revenue impact. Versana Funding

Versana closed a $43M funding round led by BNP Paribas with several banks, including U.S. Bancorp, making a follow-on investment — strategic fintech participation signals partnership activity but likely has limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $58 to $57.50 and moved to an "underweight" rating — a prominent bank downgrade can weigh on sentiment and cap short-term upside, even if the new target is near current levels. JPMorgan Downgrade

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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