U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 388,029 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $59,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.31.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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