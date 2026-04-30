U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 102,224 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.46% of U.S. Bancorp worth $378,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:USB opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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