U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 398.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,444 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0%

DD opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The firm had revenue of ($1,871.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $25.10 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.11.

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Trending Headlines about DuPont de Nemours

Here are the key news stories impacting DuPont de Nemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: DuPont launched DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT20 SL and XT30 SL slurried chromatography resins aimed at oligonucleotide and peptide purification — this expands its bioprocessing portfolio and could accelerate customer adoption in a high-growth pharma segment. DuPont Launches AmberChrom XT Resins

DuPont launched DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT20 SL and XT30 SL slurried chromatography resins aimed at oligonucleotide and peptide purification — this expands its bioprocessing portfolio and could accelerate customer adoption in a high-growth pharma segment. Positive Sentiment: DuPont expanded its FilmTec Fortilife line with new reverse-osmosis membrane elements designed for high-salinity, high-pressure applications (ZLD/MLD), strengthening its addressable market in industrial water recovery and sustainability projects. This supports longer-term revenue/earnings upside in the water solutions business. DD Expands FilmTec Fortilife

DuPont expanded its FilmTec Fortilife line with new reverse-osmosis membrane elements designed for high-salinity, high-pressure applications (ZLD/MLD), strengthening its addressable market in industrial water recovery and sustainability projects. This supports longer-term revenue/earnings upside in the water solutions business. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets sharply raised its price target to $60 and kept an outperform rating, signaling increased upside expectations from at least one institutional analyst — a bullish datapoint for investor sentiment. BMO Raises PT to $60

BMO Capital Markets sharply raised its price target to $60 and kept an outperform rating, signaling increased upside expectations from at least one institutional analyst — a bullish datapoint for investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its target slightly to $56 from $59 but kept a buy rating — still supportive, though the cut is a modest headwind relative to stronger upgrades. Citigroup Lowers PT to $56

Citigroup trimmed its target slightly to $56 from $59 but kept a buy rating — still supportive, though the cut is a modest headwind relative to stronger upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces revisiting DuPont’s valuation after the water-treatment product launches highlight improving growth levers (water and bioprocessing) but also note the company’s mixed near-term fundamentals — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Valuation Analysis After New Product Launches

Market pieces revisiting DuPont’s valuation after the water-treatment product launches highlight improving growth levers (water and bioprocessing) but also note the company’s mixed near-term fundamentals — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: An earnings preview flagged expectations for a double‑digit decline in Q1 EPS versus year‑ago levels, which increases near-term downside risk and helps explain selling pressure despite product wins and upbeat PT moves. Earnings Preview: EPS Drop Expected

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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