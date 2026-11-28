Avantyr Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,025 shares of the company's stock after selling 700,067 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up 4.1% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned about 0.68% of US Foods worth $134,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $2,131,439,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 46.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,009,877 shares of the company's stock worth $2,352,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259,357 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,997,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $141,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,423,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $112.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 1.97%. US Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on US Foods from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on US Foods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on US Foods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded US Foods from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor that supplies restaurants and other food-away-from-home businesses across the United States. Its customers include independent restaurants, chain operators, healthcare and hospitality providers, educational institutions, and government organizations. The company distributes fresh and frozen foods, including meat, seafood, poultry, produce and dairy, as well as dry groceries, beverages, and kitchen and dining supplies. Its offerings also include private-label products and services such as online ordering, menu planning, and culinary support.

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