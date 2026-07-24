US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Stock Position Decreased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,575 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,473,541 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up approximately 2.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of US Foods worth $26,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $105.17. The stock's fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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