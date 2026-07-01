USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 337,058 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 330.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,208 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 337,058 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Roblox worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock worth $5,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,786 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,728,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,679,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 442,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,002,000 after purchasing an additional 547,103 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arete Research upgraded Roblox from hold to strong-buy and set a $95 price target , implying substantial upside from current levels and helping support the shares. Arete upgrades Roblox to strong-buy

Arete Research upgraded Roblox from and set a , implying substantial upside from current levels and helping support the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi , Rosen , Robbins Geller , Schall , Pomerantz , and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman , issued reminders about an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the Roblox securities class action. These notices keep the lawsuit in focus but are mostly procedural. Faruqi & Faruqi deadline reminder

Several law firms, including , , , , , and , issued reminders about an lead-plaintiff deadline in the Roblox securities class action. These notices keep the lawsuit in focus but are mostly procedural. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox also drew attention from options traders and technical analysts, with one report pointing to unusual call activity and another citing a historically bullish signal , suggesting traders are positioning for more upside. Schaeffers bullish signal article

Roblox also drew attention from options traders and technical analysts, with one report pointing to and another citing a , suggesting traders are positioning for more upside. Negative Sentiment: Investor-law-firm coverage continued to highlight the underlying lawsuit, which stems from Roblox’s April 30 Q1 report that showed an unexpectedly sharp sequential decline in daily active users tied to its age-verification rollout. That disclosure had already triggered a steep stock drop and erased billions in market value. Pomerantz lawsuit reminder

Investor-law-firm coverage continued to highlight the underlying lawsuit, which stems from Roblox’s that showed an unexpectedly sharp sequential decline in tied to its age-verification rollout. That disclosure had already triggered a steep stock drop and erased billions in market value. Negative Sentiment: A separate media report alleging Roblox ads targeted very young children with caffeinated snack promotions could add reputational and regulatory pressure, though it is less directly tied to earnings. NY Post watchdog report

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $749,470.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,294,501 shares in the company, valued at $58,213,709.97. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 172,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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