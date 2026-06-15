USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 96,978 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,076 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,978 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in PDD were worth $42,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,810,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,720,397,000 after purchasing an additional 425,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PDD by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,728,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,397,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,465,000 after purchasing an additional 258,888 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Arete Research upgraded shares of PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $132.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut shares of PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.33.

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PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More PDD News

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PDD Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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