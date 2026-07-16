Valaris Limited $VAL is Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319,351 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 257,281 shares during the period. Valaris comprises about 7.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 1.91% of Valaris worth $129,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 240.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.93. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $114.12.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Valaris had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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