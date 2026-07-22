Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349,443 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.84% of Valaris worth $328,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Valaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,510 shares of the company's stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Valaris by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company's stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $114.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Valaris had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $60.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

Valaris Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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