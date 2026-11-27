Oak Hill Advisors LP reduced its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,902 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,169,880 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for about 12.0% of Oak Hill Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Hill Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Valaris worth $57,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in Valaris in the third quarter worth $7,024,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Valaris by 12.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 62.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $114.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.70 million. Valaris had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Valaris's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited is an offshore drilling contractor that provides drilling services to the global oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts with energy companies to drill wells and support offshore exploration and development projects. Its fleet includes drillships, semisubmersible rigs and jackup rigs, which are suited to different water depths and operating conditions. Valaris also provides related services and personnel to support drilling operations. The company operates in offshore markets around the world.

Further Reading

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